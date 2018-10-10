Russian footballer Kokorin detained in Moscow for 48 hours

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian footballer Alexander Kokorin has been detained in Moscow for the period of 48 hours on charges of hooliganism, a police source told TASS on Wednesday.

Irina Volk, a spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry, announced earlier in the day that another Russian footballer, Pavel Mamaev, had been also detained for the period of 48 hours on charges of hooliganism.

"He [Kokorin] has been detained just like Mamaev," the police source said. "Official charges will be pressed against him as soon as possbile."

Yury Titov, a spokesman for the Moscow Interior Ministry’s department, announced to journalists earlier in the day that Moscow police launched a criminal investigation in regard to two national football players, Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev, on charges of hooliganism.

According to earlier media reports, FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev beat up one of the customers at a downtown Moscow cafe on Monday morning after the customer, sitting at a table nearby, requested that they conduct themselves in a calmer manner in a public place.

Both footballers assaulted the man hitting him on the head with a chair and then punching him in the face, inflicting numerous injuries. The victim, Denis Pak, turned out to be working as a department chief at the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry. Besides other injuries, he suffered a concussion, which he later reported to the police.

According to media reports, before the incident in the cafe both footballers had reportedly assaulted a driver of a Mercedes near the Peking Hotel in Moscow, beating the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors.