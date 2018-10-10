About 50 houses destroyed in wake of explosions at ammunitions depot in Ukraine — media

KIEV, October 10. /TASS/. About fifty houses were destroyed as a result of the explosions at the ammunitions depot in the Avgustovka settlement (Ichnya District) in northern Ukraine's Chernigov Region, the TSN (Television News Network) website of the Ukrainian 1+1 channel informed on Wednesday.

"About 50 houses only in the Avgustovka settlement are fully unfit for living. Four houses caught fire after a direct projectile hit. Other houses were smashed. The people evacuated have no home to return to," the message informs.

The media reports that the demining of the living areas continues, with emergency services admitting that the destruction is on quite a large scale.

Earlier on October 10, the National Police of Ukraine’s press service informed that six houses were destroyed as a result of the explosions.

On October 9, an explosion was reported at an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Chernigov Region, resulting in a fire. The Security Service of Ukraine considers three possible causes for the explosion: a diversion, violation of fire safety or ammunition storage codes, and arson with the aim to conceal ammunition theft. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, elimination of consequences from the explosions and the fire will take at least two months.