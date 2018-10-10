Russian security services smoke out international terrorist sleeper cell in West Siberia

TOMSK, October 10. /TASS/. A sleeper cell of Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, an international terror group outlawed in Russia, was uncovered in West Siberia’s Tomsk Region, the Federal Security Service press service said on Wednesday.

The group was involved "in combat actions on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic against members of the regular army and the Syrian official government," the press service said. The operation was conducted by the Federal Security Service, the Interior Ministry and the National Guard.

A criminal case into incitement to terrorist acts (Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) was opened against leader of the terrorist cell, who is a citizen of a Central Asian country.

According to the FSB, the group’s leader had encouraged his acquaintances to carry out terrorist acts in Syria, contacting with them through the Telegram messenger and in person. The recruiter was aware that the group could be tasked with committing terrorism-related crimes in Russia.

The man has been arrested and faces up to 15 years behind bars. Three other group members, who are the recruiter’s fellow nationals, have been detained.