Explosions at ammunition depot in northern Ukraine continue at intervals of 25-30 seconds

KIEV, October 9. /TASS/. State Emergency Service of Ukraine will start eliminating the consequences of explosions at an ammunition depot in the Ichnya settlement in northern Ukraine (the Chernigov Region) after they decline in intensity, the emergency service’s Facebook page informed.

"Currently, we are observing explosions of various intensity on the territory of the ammunition depot," the emergency service informed, adding that they can begin their work only after the frequency of explosions declines.

According to the 112 Ukraine TV channel, the explosions are currently taking place at intervals of 25-30 seconds. The emergency ministry added that for emergency prevention purposes, they cut off gas supply to Ichnya and 11 more settlements. They also halted train and air traffic in the region, and devised a bypass of the emergency zone for motor vehicles.

As of 18:00, 12,500 people have been evacuated from Ichnya and nearby settlements, the emergency service stated, adding that so far, there have been no reports of casualties.

On October 9, an explosion was reported at an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Chernigov Region, resulting in a fire. The Security Service of Ukraine considers three possible causes for the explosion: a diversion, violation of fire safety or ammunition storage codes, and arson with the aim to conceal ammunition theft.