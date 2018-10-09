Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Explosions at ammunition depot in northern Ukraine continue at intervals of 25-30 seconds

Emergencies
October 09, 20:43 UTC+3 KIEV

According to the 112 Ukraine TV channel, the explosions are currently taking place at intervals of 25-30 seconds

Share
1 pages in this article
© Petr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, October 9. /TASS/. State Emergency Service of Ukraine will start eliminating the consequences of explosions at an ammunition depot in the Ichnya settlement in northern Ukraine (the Chernigov Region) after they decline in intensity, the emergency service’s Facebook page informed.

"Currently, we are observing explosions of various intensity on the territory of the ammunition depot," the emergency service informed, adding that they can begin their work only after the frequency of explosions declines.

According to the 112 Ukraine TV channel, the explosions are currently taking place at intervals of 25-30 seconds. The emergency ministry added that for emergency prevention purposes, they cut off gas supply to Ichnya and 11 more settlements. They also halted train and air traffic in the region, and devised a bypass of the emergency zone for motor vehicles.

As of 18:00, 12,500 people have been evacuated from Ichnya and nearby settlements, the emergency service stated, adding that so far, there have been no reports of casualties.

On October 9, an explosion was reported at an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Chernigov Region, resulting in a fire. The Security Service of Ukraine considers three possible causes for the explosion: a diversion, violation of fire safety or ammunition storage codes, and arson with the aim to conceal ammunition theft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Nikki Haley’s resignation Washington's domestic affair
2
Explosions at ammunition depot in northern Ukraine continue at intervals of 25-30 seconds
3
Russian MMA fighter’s manager apologizes for melee following UFC bout
4
Russian Direct Investment Fund, China to set up fund worth 5 bln yuan, CEO says
5
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
6
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
7
New sports complex in Norilsk to become local minifootball team’s new base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT