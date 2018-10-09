Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indonesia earthquake death toll exceeds 2,000 — authorities

Emergencies
October 09, 11:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province on September 28

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Read also

Indonesia ready to accept international help in dealing with earthquake aftermath

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The death toll from the recent earthquake and tsunami that hit the Indonesian Island of Sulawesi has reached 2,010, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to the official, "more than 10,600 local residents suffered injuries, 2,500 of them are in critical condition." Sutopo Purwo Nugroho pointed out that most bodies had been recovered in Palu, the capital of the Central Sulawesi province.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province on September 28. About 360 aftershocks were recorded. The earthquake unleashed a five to seven meter-high tsunami. However, Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics lifted a tsunami warning 30 minutes after issuing it as the agency’s equipment had failed to detect the approaching tsunami waves.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
2
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
3
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
4
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
5
Russia will fight against attempts to hinder it in world politics and economy — Medvedev
6
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kuril Islands area
7
FSB busts underground arms trafficking syndicate in northwestern Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT