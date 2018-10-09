FSB busts underground arms trafficking syndicate in northwestern Russia

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, has uncovered a clandestine gunrunning gang in St. Petersburg and Petrozavodsk, the capital of Russia’s northwestern Karelia Region, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has foiled the activities of an inter-regional syndicate involved in the manufacture and sale of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), firearms and ammunition in the Northwestern Federal District," the center said.

FSB officers have seized 36 improvised explosive devices, more than 1.3 kg of explosives and their components, 19 pieces of firearms, over 100 key components of firearms along with tools for their repair and manufacturing. Among the items confiscated were Makarov and Luger pistols, Mosin rifles, two grenades and 1,400 rounds of ammunition.

"The FSB has shut down the operations of a laboratory to repair firearms and manufacture improvised explosive devices in Petrozavodsk and a workshop to upgrade firearms and make ammunition in St. Petersburg," the Public Relations Center added.

The FSB Investigative Directorate has initiated multiple criminal cases under Part 2 of Section 222 of Russia’s Criminal Code (Illegal arms trafficking). Three active members of that syndicate have been taken into custody. Additional investigative activities are in progress to establish whether the gang members were possibly involved in other crimes where firearms and improvised explosive devices had been used.