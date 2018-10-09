Armored personnel carrier sinks in Russia’s Dagestan killing military serviceman

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. An armored personnel carrier with two military servicemen aboard sank during military drills in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, a regional law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday. According to the source, the incident, which took place near the city of Kaspiysk on October 7, killed one military serviceman, while the other one went missing.

"An armored personnel carrier with two military servicemen aboard sank in the Caspian Sea during a landing operation, which was part of military drills," the source said.

TASS has received no official confirmation of the incident so far.