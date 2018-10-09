Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Explosion reported at ammunition depot in northern Ukraine

Emergencies
October 09, 9:06 UTC+3

About 10,000 people have been evacuated

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, October 9. /TASS/. An explosion was reported at an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Chernigov Region, resulting in a fire, the General Staff of the Ukrainain Armed Forces said on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

"At 3:30am [local time], we received a report from the head of the 6th arsenal that an explosition occured on technical territory near the settlement of Ichnya in the Chernigov Region," the General Staff said.

People are being evacuated. An operational group was dispatched to the site of the explosion. "Appropriate restrictive measure are being introduced in the Chernigov Region and along it borders," the General Staff said.

About 10,000 people have been evacuated from the danger zone in the area close to the burning ammunition depot in Ukraine’s northern Chernigov Region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"At 03:40 on October 9, the State Emergency Service received a report on a fire and explosions on the territory of the Defense Ministry’s 6th arsenal near the settlement of Druzhba in the Chernigov Region’s Ichnya District," the Emergency Service said, adding that around 10,000 have been evacuated from the area.

Besides, "the airspace within a radius of 20 km has been closed since 04:22, while rail and road traffic has been suspended."

According to Ukraine’s Deputy Interior Minister Sergei Yarovoi, there are no immediate reports of casualties. "The emergency response center has been deployed [to the area]. There is no information about any victims," he said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
2
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
3
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
4
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
5
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
6
Russia will not close itself off from global market — Medvedev
7
Second pipelay ship begins work on Nord Stream 2 in German waters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT