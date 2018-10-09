Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Emergency regime declared in Russia's Far East after road bridge collapsed on railway

Emergencies
October 09, 8:20 UTC+3

It was earlier reported that one person was injured in the bridge collapse

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. An emergency regime has been declared in part of the Russian Far Eastern Amur Region after a road bridge collapsed on the Trans-Siberian Railway, the press service of the Svobodny city's mayor office told TASS on Tuesday.

"At an emergency meeting of the Commission on Emergencies dedicated to the collapse of a viaduct, acting mayor Vladimir Konstantinov suggested to declare an emergency regime locally. His decision was supported," the press service said.

It was earlier reported that one person was injured in the bridge collapse.

The Zabailkalskaya Railway office of RZD told TASS that the incident will not result in train delays.

