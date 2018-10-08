Russia's Emergencies Ministry sends plane with humanitarian supplies to Indonesia

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has delivered over 23 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to tsunami-hit Indonesia, a source in the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"An Il-76 has arrived in Indonesia. It has over 23 tonnes of humanitarian supplies on board, including portable power stations, tents, blankets, as well as water purification sets," he said. The delivered cargoes were requested by the Indonesian side, the source added.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry conducted the humanitarian operation on the instructions of the government of the Russian Federation.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on September 28, followed by more than 360 aftershocks. The death toll has climbed to 1,944, the number of wounded has exceeded 2,600 people, according to the recent data.