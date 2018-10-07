Explosion in Moldova’s capital entails casualties - Interior Ministry

CHISINAU, October 7. /TASS/. Two individuals died as a result of the explosion on Saturday in a residential building in the Moldovan capital, the republican Ministry of Interior told TASS on Sunday.

"We have information about two fatalities; dozens of people were wounded," the ministry said. The Moldova’s Publika TV reported eight fatalities but the ministry did not confirm this information.

The explosion occurred on the 15th floor of the house in the Ryshkanovka community, says Liliana Puscasu, the press secretary of the Department of Emergencies with the Interior Ministry of Moldova. "According to preliminary data, a gas bottle exploded in one of apartments. It was illegally used by residents because the house is not connected to the gas supply," she said.

"The explosion occurred in the house at 11/3, Moskovsky Avenue… Causes of the explosion are not known yet," the Interior Ministry said. "Evacuation is complicated by doors of many apartments turned out to be blocked due to the explosive blast," the Ministry reported.