Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Explosion in Moldova’s capital entails casualties - Interior Ministry

Emergencies
October 07, 0:40 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Two individuals died as a result of the explosion on Saturday in a residential building in the Moldovan capital

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, October 7. /TASS/. Two individuals died as a result of the explosion on Saturday in a residential building in the Moldovan capital, the republican Ministry of Interior told TASS on Sunday.

"We have information about two fatalities; dozens of people were wounded," the ministry said. The Moldova’s Publika TV reported eight fatalities but the ministry did not confirm this information.

The explosion occurred on the 15th floor of the house in the Ryshkanovka community, says Liliana Puscasu, the press secretary of the Department of Emergencies with the Interior Ministry of Moldova. "According to preliminary data, a gas bottle exploded in one of apartments. It was illegally used by residents because the house is not connected to the gas supply," she said.

"The explosion occurred in the house at 11/3, Moskovsky Avenue… Causes of the explosion are not known yet," the Interior Ministry said. "Evacuation is complicated by doors of many apartments turned out to be blocked due to the explosive blast," the Ministry reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italy’s Berlusconi to meet with Putin to wish him happy birthday
2
US on course to end INF Treaty, contain Russia, experts say
3
Second pipelay ship begins work on Nord Stream 2 in German waters
4
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
5
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
6
Kalibr missiles destroy 'enemy' facilities during Caspian military drills
7
Explosion in Moldova’s capital entails casualties - Interior Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT