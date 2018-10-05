Russian Politics & Diplomacy
The scent of poison? Tatarstan teens hospitalized after student sprays perfume

Emergencies
October 05, 16:36 UTC+3 KAZAN

Sixteen teenagers were hospitalized in Tatarstan with poisoning after a college student sprayed perfume in a classroom

© Sergei Petrov/TASS

KAZAN, October 5. /TASS/. Sixteen teenagers were hospitalized in Tatarstan with poisoning after a college student sprayed perfume in a classroom, the regional health ministry said on Friday.

"The students of a teachers’ training college came down with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and dizziness after one of them sprayed perfume on herself," the head of the local district hospital told TASS.

All of them are in fair condition and were diagnosed with poisoning from an unknown substance, he added.

The regional Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal probe into mass poisoning.

