Death toll from road accident in Central Russia climbs to 13

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The death toll in the collision of a passenger bus and a minibus in Central Russia’s Tver Region has reached 13, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS on Friday.

"According to the latest data, the accident has left 13 people dead, 17 others were injured, four of them are being transported to the hospital by the ambulance," the press service said.

The regional prosecutor’s office earlier reported that the accident had killed 12 people. "The prosecutor’s office of the Tver Region has launched a probe into transport safety in the wake of the accident, which occurred near the village of Nekrasovo in the Kalinin Region. According to preliminary date, there were 14 people in the bus, 12 of them were killed," its press service said.

The accident occurred on Friday morning on the Tver - Rzhev highway where a passenger bus and a minibus collided.