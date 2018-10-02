Russian embassy in Belgium confirms murder of Russian citizen in Kortrijk

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Belgium confirmed reports of the murder of a Russian student in the Belgian city of Kortrijk, a representative of the embassy told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to our contacts with the Belgian police, a Russian citizen was killed in the city of Kortrijk. Most likely, we are looking at a criminal case to be investigated by the Belgian law enforcement agencies. The embassy is monitoring the situation closely," she stated.

The Kortrijk police confirmed that a double homicide took place on Monday evening. The police informed TASS that they identified the victims: a young woman from Russia and a 20-year-old Afghani citizen. According to the police, the reason for the murder could be a domestic dispute.

The police detained a murder suspect, a man born in 1988. According to the Belga news agency, he is of Iranian descent.