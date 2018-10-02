Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy in Belgium confirms murder of Russian citizen in Kortrijk

Emergencies
October 02, 20:17 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The police detained a murder suspect, who is reportedly of Iranian descent

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Belgium confirmed reports of the murder of a Russian student in the Belgian city of Kortrijk, a representative of the embassy told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to our contacts with the Belgian police, a Russian citizen was killed in the city of Kortrijk. Most likely, we are looking at a criminal case to be investigated by the Belgian law enforcement agencies. The embassy is monitoring the situation closely," she stated.

The Kortrijk police confirmed that a double homicide took place on Monday evening. The police informed TASS that they identified the victims: a young woman from Russia and a 20-year-old Afghani citizen. According to the police, the reason for the murder could be a domestic dispute.

The police detained a murder suspect, a man born in 1988. According to the Belga news agency, he is of Iranian descent.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
2
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
3
Diplomat chides remarks by US NATO envoy on plans to destroy Russian missiles as dangerous
4
NATO invites Russia to monitor Trident Juncture military drills
5
Syrian sky to be safely protected by Russian S-300 systems, says foreign minister
6
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
7
Russia, India to sign more than 20 document during Putin’s visit to India
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT