Radicals shower stones on bus carrying Ukrainian Orthodox Church believers

KIEV, October 2. /TASS/. A mob of balaclava-clad radicals showered stones on a bus carrying the believers of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate who were heading to Kiev for a mass prayer in defense of canonical Orthodoxy, the press service of the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the city of Rovno [Rivne].

"At around 02:00 hours on October 2, four young man wearing balaclavas started hurling big stones at a passenger coach when the believers were boarding it in St George’s yard," the report said.

"The attackers damaged the windshield," it said. "According to eyewitnesses, men from among the believers tried to detain one of the attackers but he sprayed tear gas on them and ran away."

The police that arrived on scene wrote up a report and questioned witnesses.

A peaceful action continues for the second day in Kiev in front of the building where the two exarchs appointed by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to Ukraine to prepare granting of autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church are staying.

Clerics and the lay of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that is a constituent of the Moscow Patriarchate have begun an indefinite standing prayer with an appeal to the Ecumenical Patriarchate to stay away from interference in the life of their Church and to keep its canonical character intact.

The situation in the Eastern Orthodox community in Ukraine is extremely knotty and turbulent. It that took shape after the declaration of Ukraine’s independence from the USSR in 1991.

At present, Ukraine has three organizations referring to themselves as Orthodox Churches but only one of them enjoys the canonical status in the global Orthodox Christian community. It is the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate led by Metropolitan Onuphrius of Kiev and all Ukraine.

The canonical Church has about 12,000 parishes and 200 monasteries in its realm.

Simultaneously, the country has two schismatic organizations the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to the so-called ‘Kiev patriarchate’ and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church that takes root in a reformist movement of nationalistic Ukrainian clerics of the early 20th century.

The latter two organizations conduct a policy of non-acceptance as regards the canonical Church and they have given all-out support to the striving of the incumbent political elite to arrange autocephaly for the prospective unified Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which would have loose and limited ties with Russian Orthodoxy.

Amid this complexity, the Ecumenical Patriarchate said on September 7 it had appointed two exarchs to Ukraine as part of preparations for the granting of autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church.

The Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church, the canonical realm of which embraces the territory of Ukraine, qualified the step as a gross violation of Church canons. It passed a decision to stop mentioning the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I at liturgies in the Russian Church and prohibited concelebrating [joint services] with the hierarchs of the Constantinople Church for Russian clerics.

Moscow Patriarchate officials explained, however, this prohibition did not mean a full breakup of relations between the Russian and Constantinople Churches and members of laity could continue taking communion in the parishes affiliated with the Constantinople Patriarchate.