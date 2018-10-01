Ukrainian ex-MP arrested in Moscow for attacking Russian Embassy in Kiev in 2014

MOSCOW, October 1./TASS/. Former MP from the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament), Nikolay Rudkovsky, has been taken into custody in Moscow for participating in an attack on the Russian Embassy in Kiev back in 2014, a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

The source said the Ukrainian national had been detained on Friday on Novaya Basmannaya Street in downtown Moscow. Rudkovsky "is on a federal wanted list on charges of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 360 of the Russian Criminal Code (attacking establishments enjoying international protection for the purpose of provoking a war or complicating international relations)" the source said, adding that the individual in custody had been placed in a detention center.

Earlier reports said the Russian Investigative Committee had brought charges in absentia against six Ukrainian nationals, accused of attacks on the Russian Embassy in Kiev. Former Ukrainian legislator Nikolai Rudkovsky and member of the nationalist Svoboda (outlawed in Russia) party Vladimir Nazarenko are among them. On June 14, 2014, the aforementioned individuals acting in unison with other persons, damaged the facade of the Russian Embassy, while Nazarenko tore the Russian flag down from the flagpole. The damage incurred was estimated at 14 million rubles ($213,410).