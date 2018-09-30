Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Typhoon Trami injures over 70 in Japan - TV

Emergencies
September 30, 15:18 UTC+3 TOKYO

More than 500,000 houses have been cut off power across the country due to the disaster

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, September 30. /TASS/. At least 71 people were injured after powerful Typhoon Trami hit southern and southwestern Japan, NHK TV reported on Sunday.

According to the latest data, one woman has gone missing in the Miyazaki Prefecture. More than 500,000 houses have been cut off power across the country due to the disaster.

Meteorologists warn about wind gusts reaching up to 60 km/h and torrential rains following the typhoon and call on citizens not to leave their homes. Dozens of thousands of residents in mountainous areas have been asked to be evacuated amid possible landslides.

Typhoon Trami, the 24th in this season, dealt a serious blow to Japan’s transportation, suspending train services and flights. Now the typhoon moving to the western Kansai Region and is expected to reach the central Kanto overnight to Monday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US naval blockade possible for disrupting Russian oil, gas supplies - Interior Secretary
2
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
3
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
4
Russian Orthodox Church uncertain over Poroshenko’s religious affiliation
5
Trump invited to visit Russia - Lavrov
6
Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia
7
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT