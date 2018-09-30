Typhoon Trami injures over 70 in Japan - TV

TOKYO, September 30. /TASS/. At least 71 people were injured after powerful Typhoon Trami hit southern and southwestern Japan, NHK TV reported on Sunday.

According to the latest data, one woman has gone missing in the Miyazaki Prefecture. More than 500,000 houses have been cut off power across the country due to the disaster.

Meteorologists warn about wind gusts reaching up to 60 km/h and torrential rains following the typhoon and call on citizens not to leave their homes. Dozens of thousands of residents in mountainous areas have been asked to be evacuated amid possible landslides.

Typhoon Trami, the 24th in this season, dealt a serious blow to Japan’s transportation, suspending train services and flights. Now the typhoon moving to the western Kansai Region and is expected to reach the central Kanto overnight to Monday.