Putin offers condolences to Indonesia’s president over tsunami victims

Emergencies
September 29, 19:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The head of state has underscored that Russia is mourning alongside the friendly Indonesian people

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, extending condolences for the numerous lives lost in tsunami that smashed on the island of Sulawesi destroying anything in its way, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The head of state has underscored that Russia is mourning alongside the friendly Indonesian people and asked to convey words of sympathy and support to friends and relatives of the victims and to wish the soonest recovery to those who were injured in that act of nature," the statement says.

On Friday, a 7.5 magnitude powerful earthquake hit the city of Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi triggering tsunami with waves as high as two meters. According to the latest data, at least 384 people were killed.

