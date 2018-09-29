Three people wounded in party congress explosion in Donetsk

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. An explosion wounded three people during the Communist party congress in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Deputy Vladislav Berdichevsky wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"Three people were wounded as an unidentified device exploded at the Communist party congress," he wrote.

The Ministry of State Security of the DPR confirmed that an explosion occurred. "The fact of explosion is confirmed, task forces have responded to the scene," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the source in the ministry.