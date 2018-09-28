Russian Politics & Diplomacy
CAR president says there is no new information on probe into murder of Russian journalists

Emergencies
September 28, 20:54 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The three were found dead in late July near an abandoned car with numerous gunshots

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera said on Friday the probe into the murder of three Russian journalists in his country this summer has yielded no further details.

"So far, we have no new information on the investigation. It is underway," he said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Read also

CAR authorities vow to make every effort to find Russian journalists' murderers — diplomat

The Russian embassy in the Central African Republic said on July 31 that three men had been found dead near the city of Sibut (300 kilometers north of the CAR’s capital city Bangui) on July 30. According to a UN spokesperson, the bodies were found near an abandoned car with numerous gunshots. The men had press cards featuring the names Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal.

The journalists entered the country with tourist visas to shoot a documentary. They arrived in Bangui on July 27 and set off for Deko and further north to Kaga-Bandoro on a jeep driven by a CAE national. They were seized and killed near Sibut of July 30, according to the local radio. The driver survived.

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on murder charges and sent a team of investigators to the Central African Republic.

