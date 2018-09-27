Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian court releases two Khachaturyan sisters from detention facility

Emergencies
September 27, 21:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The youngest and middle sisters will be prohibited from taking certain actions until the end of December

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Moscow Basmanny Court has released two out of three Khachaturyan sisters, charged with the murder of their father, from a pre-trial detention facility, and ruled to prohibit the sisters from taking certain actions, a TASS correspondent informed.

The youngest and middle Khachaturyan sisters will be prohibited from taking certain actions until December 28, 2018. This measure is similar to house arrest, but the sisters will be allowed to leave the house during the day and communicate with close relatives. The sisters will live in different apartments and will not have any contact with each other. They are also banned from using communication devices and the Internet, as well as from talking to the media.

The investigators accused the three Khachaturian sisters with killing their 57-year-old father, whose body with multiple stab wounds in the neck and chest was found in an apartment in Moscow on July 27. When questioned, the young women pled guilty and explained that they had reasons for hostility towards their father, because he abused them for a long time.

On August 2, Moscow’s Ostankino court arrested the three sisters on murder charges. In early September, the sisters underwent a mental health examination. The experts found the two older sisters sane, while the youngest one, Maria, was allegedly unaware of her actions at the time of the murder.

