Norwegian court rejects appeal by Russian suspected of espionage

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Borgarting Court of Appeal in Norway’s capital of Oslo has rejected an appeal filed by Russian national Mikhail Bochkarev, suspected of espionage, the Norwegian News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing a court ruling.

"The court believes the evaluation of the evidence shows that there is a stronger possibility that the arrested person collected data particularly using networks and other wireless signals in the Storting [the Norwegian parliament], thus violating the Criminal Code," the court’s decision said.

The court added that although taken separately, Bochkarev’s actions and conduct may be explained, together they provide reasons to suspect him of a crime.

According to earlier reports, Norwegian parliament employees reported to the police that the Russian had been behaving strangely while in the Storting, which is what led to Bochkarev’s detention.

"Information about the level of Russian intelligence agencies’ activities and their methods" offered another reason for suspicion, which, according to the court, prove that the Russian sought to steal Norway’s state secrets.

The Russian embassy provided diplomatic guarantees that "Mikhail Bochkarev will remain on the embassy premises and will neither leave Norway nor try to escape criminal prosecution if released from custody." However, the court has upheld his detention for fear that the Russian may flee from the country or destroy evidence.

Bochkarev’s detention

Russian citizen Mikhail Bochkarev was detained at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on September 21. The Russian embassy in Norway confirmed his detention and said it considered the move to be far-fetched.

Federation Council Deputy Speaker Ilyas Umakhanov confirmed that Bochkarev was a Federation Council employee. He added that upper house members would make every possible effort to protect his legitimate rights and interests.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norway’s Ambassador Rune Resaland to hand a strong protest against Bochkarev’s detention and arrest "based on false accusations of intelligence activities." The ministry demanded all charges be dropped and the Russian national be released.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Norway’s attempts to accuse the Russian of espionage were mere propaganda. Lavrov pointed out that Bochkarev had been invited by the Norwegian parliament to participate in a conference.