Passenger who threatened to blow up plane detained at Siberian airport

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Police at an airport in Novosibirsk, West Siberia, have detained a passenger who threatened to blow up a plane, the Russian Interior Ministry’s transport department press service told TASS on Tuesday.

The man, a citizen of Krasnoyarsk, traveling on a flight from Novosibirsk to Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, was held at the Tolmachevo Airport.

"The man demanded to move him from an economy class to a business class, but the flight attendants refused to do that. The man started threatening to blow up the aircraft," a spokesperson said.

No explosive devices were found during the checks of the plane. A criminal case has been launched against the passenger under Article 207 of the Russian Criminal Code (false report of a terrorist act).