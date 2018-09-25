Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Passenger who threatened to blow up plane detained at Siberian airport

Emergencies
September 25, 17:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The plane was on a flight from Novosibirsk to Baku

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Police at an airport in Novosibirsk, West Siberia, have detained a passenger who threatened to blow up a plane, the Russian Interior Ministry’s transport department press service told TASS on Tuesday.

The man, a citizen of Krasnoyarsk, traveling on a flight from Novosibirsk to Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, was held at the Tolmachevo Airport.

"The man demanded to move him from an economy class to a business class, but the flight attendants refused to do that. The man started threatening to blow up the aircraft," a spokesperson said.

No explosive devices were found during the checks of the plane. A criminal case has been launched against the passenger under Article 207 of the Russian Criminal Code (false report of a terrorist act).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Azerbaijan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli cabinet orders army to continue acting against ‘Iran’s entrenchment’ in Syria
2
Press review: S-300s coming to protect Syrian skies and Russia’s grain boom spooks US
3
Russia won’t tolerate US biological experiments near its borders, warns diplomat
4
US Department of Commerce to introduce sanctions against 12 Russian companies
5
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
6
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
7
China, Russia can overcome US sanctions together, says official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT