Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense ministry presents data as evidence of Israeli involvement in Il-20 crash

Emergencies
September 24, 21:26 UTC+3

The ministry's spokesman said the S-400 system recorded the flight of an S-200 missile targeting the Israeli F-16

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/Russia’s defense ministry has presented data from the S-400 radar deployed at the airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim as evidence proving the Israeli air forces’ responsibility for the incident with the Russian Ilyushin-20 plane killing 15 servicemen.

The ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said on Monday the ministry took notice of certain comments seeking to distort the picture of the incident and thoroughly scrutinized the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) statement alleging that the Israeli F-16 fighter jets had not been hiding behind the Russian plane as they had already been in Israel’s airspace at the moment.

"Today, we will give additional data available to the Russian defense ministry to track the Israeli planes and the S-200 system’s missile literally second-by-second. These data were taken from the radars of the command and control post of the S-400 missile system deployed at the Hmeymim airbase," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the S-400 system recorded the flight of an S-200 missile targeting the Israeli F-16 jet. The radar "saw" the missile "change its direction while approaching the Israeli plane to target the Il-20," he said.

The missile hit the Il-20 at 22:02:45. "The Israeli F-16, which had hid behind the Russian Il-20 from the missile, remained in the patrolling area west of the Syrian coastline," he noted.

According to the ministry,  data from the radar demonstrate that the Israeli F-16 fighter jets were staying in the area of the Russian Il-20’s crash thus refuting the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) statement that they were already in Israel’s airspace.

Konashenkov demonstrated a slide picturing the development of the air situation after the incident.

"The signal from the Russian Il-20 disappeared from the radar. But I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the Israeli F-16’s are still in this area, with one of them being in direct vicinity of the site of the incident. Please note that the number of this air target of the Israeli F-16 has changed. It means that it had changed the direction and altitude of the flight immediately after the incident. It is clearly recorded by the S-400’s radars," Konashenkov stressed.

According to Konashenkov, the slides with the radar data show that the Israeli F-16 fighter jet that had hidden behind the Russian Il-20 plane, is staying in the patrolling area west of the Syrian coastline. "The other three Israeli planes stay in the patrolling area west of the Latakia coast," he stressed.

The Russian electronic surveillance Il-20 plane was downed over the Mediterranean Sea late on September 17 when it was flying back to the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim. According to the Russian defense ministry, the plane was shot down by a missile from a Syrian S-200 air defense complex when it was firing at four Israeli F-16 aircraft attacking targets in the Latakia governorate. The Israeli pilots actually hid behind the Russian plane exposing it to Syrian missiles, the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
2
Russian defense ministry presents data as evidence of Israeli involvement in Il-20 crash
3
Putin says move to boost Syria's air defense aimed at protecting Russian servicemen
4
Poland vows to launch Baltic Sea canal construction to bypass Russian waters
5
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
6
Russia starts development of new generation frigates
7
En+ says proceeds in engagement with OFAC for Barker Plan implementation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT