MiG-31 jet crashes in Nizhny Novgorod Region

Emergencies
September 19, 16:39 UTC+3

The incident occurred near the town of Kulebaki

MiG-31 jet

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, September 19. /TASS/. An interceptor fighter MiG-31 crashed near the town of Kulebaki the Nizhny Novgorod Region, on Wednesday, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"A MiG-31 interceptor crashed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region several minutes ago. The incident occurred near the town of Kulebaki," the source said.

The regional emergencies ministry office  confrirmed to TASS that the plane crashed, causing no destruction.  "No destruction on the ground occurred, because the plane fell in a forest area. Our personnel are working at the crash site," the office said.

Accroding to the Defense Ministry, the crew of the MiG-31 ejected themselves before the crash. "Both pilots ejected themselves and were promptly taken to safety by the search and rescue service. Their lives are not in danger," the ministry said.

