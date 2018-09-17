22 people taken to hospital after bus crash in Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, September 17. /TASS/. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized after a crash involving a charter bus in the Krasnodar Region, an employee of the press service of the regional main directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"At about 22:30 the driver of a Neoplan bus en route from Anapa to Yaroslavl lost control on a highway in the Leningradsky District and exited to the wood line. Twenty-two people are being taken to hospitals; part of them may be hospitalized after examination," the source said.

There were about 40 people in the bus. The accident took place on the 47th km of the Staroderevyankovskaya-Leningradskaya-Kislyakovskaya highway.