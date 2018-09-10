Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two unauthorized protest participants in Moscow charged with attacking police officers

Emergencies
September 10, 12:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The protesters were detained in downtown Moscow and are currently kept in a pre-trial detention center

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Two participants in an unauthorized protest against the pension reform in Moscow have been charged with attacking police officers, defense attorney Oleg Yeliseyev told TASS.

Read also

About 100 people detained in St. Petersburg and Moscow for taking part in rallies

"The Investigative Committee has charged two participants in a Moscow protest under Article 318.1 of the Russian Criminal Code - the use of violence against officials," the attorney said.

The two protesters - Viktor Fedoseyev and Vasily Kostylev - were detained in downtown Moscow and are currently kept in a pre-trial detention center.

According to a police report, Fedoseyev punched a police officer in the ear, causing laceration, while Kostylev hit a police officer in the face, grabbed another one by the neck and knocked him down.

Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court is expected to decide on a measure of restriction against the two detained persons later in the day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s, US energy ministers plan to discuss Iran and Nord Stream 2
2
Euro surges above 81-ruble mark for first time since March 2016
3
FSB: Kiev's intelligence agencies assist IS militants in plotting terror attacks in Russia
4
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
5
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
6
Press review: Russia may play Butina's human rights card and US to talk energy with Moscow
7
Russia, UN begin consultations on Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT