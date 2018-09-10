Two unauthorized protest participants in Moscow charged with attacking police officers

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Two participants in an unauthorized protest against the pension reform in Moscow have been charged with attacking police officers, defense attorney Oleg Yeliseyev told TASS.

"The Investigative Committee has charged two participants in a Moscow protest under Article 318.1 of the Russian Criminal Code - the use of violence against officials," the attorney said.

The two protesters - Viktor Fedoseyev and Vasily Kostylev - were detained in downtown Moscow and are currently kept in a pre-trial detention center.

According to a police report, Fedoseyev punched a police officer in the ear, causing laceration, while Kostylev hit a police officer in the face, grabbed another one by the neck and knocked him down.

Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court is expected to decide on a measure of restriction against the two detained persons later in the day.