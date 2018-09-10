Knife-wielding assailant wounds seven people in French capital of Paris

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. A man armed with a knife and an iron bar attacked people on Sunday night in the northeast of Paris wounding seven people, including two British tourists, French television channel BFM TV reported.

According to the television channel, the attack took place shortly before 11:00 p.m. local time in the 19th Arrondissement and the assault was not initially treated as an act of terrorism.

The knife-wielding attacker first wounded two men and a woman near the cinema on the Quai de la Loire. One of the attack witnesses, who had been playing the game of petanque nearby, hurled a metal ball at the suspect sending him on the run.

The assailant took to one of the side streets and attacked more people, including two British tourists. The police were able to arrest him at that time, according to the television channel.