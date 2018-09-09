Three injured in road accident involving Moldovan president’s motorcade

CHISINAU, September 9. /TASS/. Three people received injuries in a road accident involving Moldovan President Igor Dodon’s motorcade, Moldova’s State Protection Service said on Sunday.

"An accident involving two car of the Moldovan president’s motorcade occurred on the Straseni-Calarasi highway. Three people received minor and medium gravity injuries. They were offered medical assistance," the Service’s press office said.

Dodon told TASS earlier he had not been hurt and was feeling all right.

Meanwhile, one of his bodyguards told TASS Dodon’s mother had been injured in the accident and had been taken to hospital.

According to local police, the car of the president and his bodyguards rammed a truck which had crossed into the oncoming lane.