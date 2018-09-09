Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Funerals of Abkhazian prime minister scheduled for Wednesday

Emergencies
September 09, 14:54 UTC+3 SUKHUMI

Gennady Gaguliya died in a car crash on the Psou-Sukhumi highway on Saturday evening

SUKHUMI, September 9. /TASS/. The funerals of Abkhazian Prime Minister Gennady Gaguliya, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday, have been scheduled for September 12, the Abkhazian presidential administration told TASS.

"The funerals of prominent public official, Abkhazian Prime Minister Gennady Gaguliya have been scheduled for Wednesday, September 12," the source said. The coffin containing the prime minister’s body was placed in his house in the town of Gudauta.

The lying-in-state ceremony will be held in the Gudauta Cultural Center. Gaguliya will be buried in his home village Lykhny, Gudauta District.

A state commission to organize his funerals had been established earlier, headed by Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba.

Gaguliya died in a car crash on the Psou-Sukhumi highway on Saturday evening. According to prosecutors, the man who ran into the car carrying the prime minister was under drug influence; he was detained. Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba was going in the same convoy, but he was not injured. The Abkhazian delegation returned from an official trip to Syria on Saturday.

