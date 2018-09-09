Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Driver colliding with prime minister’s car detained - official

Emergencies
September 09, 6:07 UTC+3 SUKHUM

The vehicle driver was under the influence of drugs

SUKHUM, September 9. /TASS/. The Abkhazian Office of Prosecutor opened a case on the fact of the traffic accident leading to death of Prime Minister Gennady Gaguliya and the probable accident initiator was detained, assistant general prosecutor Daur Amichba told TASS on Sunday.

"The office of prosecutor opened a criminal case on the fact of the traffic accident resulting in death of Prime Minister Gennady Gaguliya," the official said. "The car driver was detained," he added.

The vehicle driver was under the influence of drugs, Amichba said. "It was ascertained according to results of examination that the driver was in a state of drug intoxication," he said.

The driver and the security guard of Gaguliya hospitalized after the accident were discharged later, press secretary of the Healthcare Ministry of Abkhazia Rustam Zantariya told TASS.

"The driver and the security guard of the prime minister were discharged back home from the hospital. Their life is safe. They had bruises, injures and brain concussion," he said.

It was reported earlier that Prime Minister of Abkhazia Gennady Gaguliya died in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

