Abkhazia’s PM died after collision with car entering oncoming line - Interior Ministry

Emergencies
September 09, 1:00 updated at: September 09, 1:47 UTC+3

The accident occurred at about 23.00 Moscow time at the Psou - Sukhum motorway

SUKHUM, September 9. /TASS/. The automobile with Prime Minister of Abkhazia Gennady Gaguliya that died in a traffic accident on Saturday evening collided with a car entering an oncoming lane in Gudautsky district of the Republic, Deputy Minister of Interior Kazbek Kimshakhov told TASS on Sunday.

"A car entering the oncoming lane collided with the prime minister’s vehicle. A young Abkhazian was the driver. Circumstances are investigated," the official said.

The accident occurred at about 23.00 Moscow time at the Psou - Sukhum motorway, the Abkhazia’s Cabinet of Ministers said on its website.

"The car with the prime minister was in the cortege of the official delegation of Abkhazia returning from the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement says.

The driver and the security guard of the prime minister were hospitalized in a grave condition, assistant prosecutor-general of Abkhazia Daur Achimba told TASS.

"The driver and the security guard of the prime minister got injured. They were delivered to the hospital. The condition is assessed as critical but doctors assured they will survive," he said.

