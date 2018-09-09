Prime Minister of Abkhazia died in traffic accident - press secretary

SUKHUM, September 9. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Abkhazia Gennady Gaguliya died in a traffic accident on Saturday evening, press secretary of the republican government Diana Zantariya told TASS.

The traffic accident occurred near the Myussera militia post, she said. According to information available, the driver and security guards of the prime minister were not injured.

The accident occurred at about 23.00 Moscow time at the Psou - Sukhum motorway, the Abkhazia’s Cabinet of Ministers said on its website.

"The car with the prime minister was in the cortege of the official delegation of Abkhazia returning from the Syrian Arab Republic. According to preliminary data, nobody was injured as a result of the accident," the statement says.

Gaguliya was appointed to the office of the prime minister in April 2018. He was the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic before the appointment.