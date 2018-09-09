Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prime Minister of Abkhazia died in traffic accident - press secretary

Emergencies
September 09, 0:35 UTC+3

The car with the politician was in the cortege of the official delegation returning from Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
Gennady Gaguliya

Gennady Gaguliya

© Maksim Grigoryev/TASS

SUKHUM, September 9. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Abkhazia Gennady Gaguliya died in a traffic accident on Saturday evening, press secretary of the republican government Diana Zantariya told TASS.

The traffic accident occurred near the Myussera militia post, she said. According to information available, the driver and security guards of the prime minister were not injured.

The accident occurred at about 23.00 Moscow time at the Psou - Sukhum motorway, the Abkhazia’s Cabinet of Ministers said on its website.

"The car with the prime minister was in the cortege of the official delegation of Abkhazia returning from the Syrian Arab Republic. According to preliminary data, nobody was injured as a result of the accident," the statement says.

Gaguliya was appointed to the office of the prime minister in April 2018. He was the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic before the appointment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Prime Minister of Abkhazia died in traffic accident - press secretary
2
Russia helping Syria modernize its air defense system, ambassador says
3
Contract on A-100 batch production launch expected in end-2018, early 2019 - UAC president
4
Kim Jong-un has confirmed readiness to come to Russia, says senate speaker
5
US diplomat reiterates that Washington will not leave chemical attack in Idlib unanswered
6
Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief inspects military drills in Mediterranean
7
Defense chief reveals details of Vostok-2018 military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT