NOVOSIBIRSK, September 6. /TASS/. An Aeroflot passenger Boeing-737 flying from Kemerovo to Moscow made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk due to a technical malfunction, a spokesman for Novosibirsk’s Tolmachevo airport told TASS on Thursday.

"Aeroflot flight 1451 made an emergency landing on the decision of the crew," the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the West Siberian transport prosecutor’s office told TASS, the plane with 154 passengers onboard had to land due to a technical malfunction.