Russian shopping mall terror plotter gets 11 years behind bars

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 4. /TASS/. The North Caucasus District Military Court has found Maksim Martynov guilty of plotting a terrorist attack in the Russian town of Novocherkassk, in addition to attempted murder and possession of explosives, sentencing him to 11 years behind bars, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Martynov’s sentences for multiple offences are being cumulated and he is hereby sentenced to 11 years in a maximum security penal colony," the Court’s judge said, announcing the sentence.

According to investigators, in May 2017, Maksim Martynov and his alleged accomplice Ruslan Tambiyev planned to carry out a terrorist attack in one of Novocherkassk’s shopping malls. Three TNT blocks weighing around 600 grams, an electric detonator along with an RGD-5 combat grenade were seized from Martynov during searches.

The court had earlier decided to start hearing Tambiyev’s case after a verdict against Martynov was handed down.