Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian shopping mall terror plotter gets 11 years behind bars

Emergencies
September 04, 12:12 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Maksim Martynov and his alleged accomplice Ruslan Tambiyev planned to carry out a terrorist attack in one of Novocherkassk’s shopping malls

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 4. /TASS/. The North Caucasus District Military Court has found Maksim Martynov guilty of plotting a terrorist attack in the Russian town of Novocherkassk, in addition to attempted murder and possession of explosives, sentencing him to 11 years behind bars, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Read also

FSB exposes IS cell plotting terrorist attacks in Russia’s Rostov region

"Martynov’s sentences for multiple offences are being cumulated and he is hereby sentenced to 11 years in a maximum security penal colony," the Court’s judge said, announcing the sentence.

According to investigators, in May 2017, Maksim Martynov and his alleged accomplice Ruslan Tambiyev planned to carry out a terrorist attack in one of Novocherkassk’s shopping malls. Three TNT blocks weighing around 600 grams, an electric detonator along with an RGD-5 combat grenade were seized from Martynov during searches.

The court had earlier decided to start hearing Tambiyev’s case after a verdict against Martynov was handed down.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia reminds Google spreading calls for election-day protests may be punishable
2
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
3
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
4
Russia to call for international probe into Zakharchenko’s murder at Contact Group meeting
5
Advanced weapons were supplied to terrorists in Syria via bogus companies, says Lavrov
6
Islamic State, Al-Qaeda may set up new ‘terrorist holding,’ Russian official warns
7
Digital Development Ministry may mediate in dispute between Yandex, video content owners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT