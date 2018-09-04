Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian investigators study case files concerning death of journalists in Africa

Emergencies
September 04, 11:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation into the murder

Share
1 pages in this article
Portraits of Russian journalists killed in the CAR, Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev

Portraits of Russian journalists killed in the CAR, Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Experts from the Russian Investigative Committee, who earlier arrived in the Central African Republic (CAR), have studied case files concerning the death of three Russian journalists - Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastroguyev - and questioned the journalists’ driver, Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

Read also
Coffins with the bodies of three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic

Embassy says no new data on Russian journalists’ murder in CAR

"Russian investigators have participated in investigative activities carried out by the Central African Republic’s law enforcers," Petrenko said. "Russian investigators were provided with an opportunity to study case files concerning the murder of Dzhemal, Rastorguyev and Radchenko. They particularly took part in examining physical evidence and the car the journalists had traveled in, and their driver was once again questioned," she added.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson, this information "will be thoroughly assessed to establish all the circumstances of the crime committed against Russian nationals." Petrenko pointed out the a group of Investigative Committee experts had been sent to the Central African Republic in accordance with Moscow’s legal assistance request concerning a murder case launched in Russia.

"Russian delegation members have held working meetings with the country’s law enforcers and established cooperation in investigating into the murder of Russian citizens," Petrenko said.

Russian journalists’ death

The bodies of three men were found near the city of Sibut (300 kilometers north of the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui) on July 30. The Russian Foreign Ministry said later that the three had been carrying press cards in the names of Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation into the murder. Editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy (or Echo of Moscow) radio station Alexei Venediktov told TASS that journalist Orkhan Dzhemal, cameraman Kirill Radchenko and director Alexander Rastorguyev had been working on a documentary in the Central African Republic.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia reminds Google spreading calls for election-day protests may be punishable
2
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
3
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
4
Russia to call for international probe into Zakharchenko’s murder at Contact Group meeting
5
Advanced weapons were supplied to terrorists in Syria via bogus companies, says Lavrov
6
Islamic State, Al-Qaeda may set up new ‘terrorist holding,’ Russian official warns
7
Digital Development Ministry may mediate in dispute between Yandex, video content owners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT