Russian Investigative Committee presses charges against subway cop killer

Emergencies
September 04, 10:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A body of a police officer with a gunshot wound was found in a storage room at the Kurskaya metro station on September 2

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee is pressing charges against a 42-year-old suspect detained over the killing of a police officer at the Moscow metro’s Kurskaya station, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Department Yulia Ivanova told TASS.

Suspected cop killer caught in Moscow

"The Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Department has brought charges against a 42-year-old man," she said, adding that he was "charged under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer)."

Investigative activities involving the suspect, which include being identified in a police lineup and a face-to-face encounter with witnesses, have been completed. "The investigation will shortly request a court to decide on a measure of restriction against the suspect," Ivanova noted. "A physical and chemical test, a fingerprint check, as well as ballistics and forensic tests, have been ordered in connection with the investigation," she said.

Late on September 2, a body of a police officer with a gunshot wound was found in a storage room at the Kurskaya metro station. It was discovered that the police officer had stopped a man for a document check. The Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Department announced later that the murder suspect had been detained.

