Suspected murderer of police officer detained in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Police have detained a man suspected of killing a police officer at Kurskaya station of the Moscow Metro, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told reporters.

"Police officers conducting a search operation have detained a man suspected of mortally wounding a police officer at Kurskaya metro station. He has been brought to a police station for investigative activities," she said.

According to earlier reports, an unknown man shot the police officer after having been ordered to stop for a document check.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told TASS that the murderer had seized the police officer’s gun and left it behind before fleeing the murder scene.