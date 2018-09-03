Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Suspected murderer of police officer detained in Moscow

Emergencies
September 03, 8:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, an unknown man opened fire on the police officer around midnight on August 2

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Police have detained a man suspected of killing a police officer at Kurskaya station of the Moscow Metro, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told reporters.

"Police officers conducting a search operation have detained a man suspected of mortally wounding a police officer at Kurskaya metro station. He has been brought to a police station for investigative activities," she said.

According to earlier reports, an unknown man shot the police officer after having been ordered to stop for a document check.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told TASS that the murderer had seized the police officer’s gun and left it behind before fleeing the murder scene.

