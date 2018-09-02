Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Mi-8 helicopter disappears off radars

Emergencies
September 02, 16:15 UTC+3 IRKUTSK

The Russian Prosecutor General’s office stated that it is currently investigating the matter

Mi-8

Mi-8

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

IRKUTSK, September 2. Russian Mi-8 helicopter, carrying a team of geologists, has disappeared off the radars in Irkutsk, a source in the region’s aviation institutions told TASS.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s office stated that it is currently investigating the matter. The Russian Federal Transport Agency has organized a search operation.

The Mi-8 helicopter belongs to the company Angara Airlines. It left the town of Ust-Kut at 11:00 local time (6:00 Moscow time) and disappeared off the radars shortly after. There are three people on board the helicopter.

