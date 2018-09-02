Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Three people dead in helicopter crash in Afghanistan - TV

Emergencies
September 02, 11:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Three others injured

TASS, September 2. Three people were killed and three more were injured as a result of a military helicopter crash in in the Balkh province in Afghanistan, the TOLOnews TV channel reports, citing Mohammad Hamid Rezayee, a spokesman for the 209 Shaheen Military Corps.

"Mohammad Hamid Rezayee, a spokesman for 209 Shaheen Military Corps, has confirmed one pilot and two soldiers were killed in today's helicopter crash at the base in Mazar-e-Sharif. Three others injured," the channel’s Twitter account informed.

Earlier, the TOLOnews channel reported that a military helicopter caught fire at the Shaheen military corps in northern Balkh. The crash took place at 7:55 am local time (6:55 Moscow time). All injured persons are now in hospital.

The Khaama Press news agency reported that crash might have happened due to a technical fault.

