Five missing following explosion at Russian defense plant

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Five workers remain missing following an explosion on the premises of the Sverdlov defense plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region, the plant’s Acting Director Mikhail Lebedev said.

"We checked the lists of people who were present and failed to locate a few. We sent some of the people home but five are still missing," he said.

According to earlier reports, an explosion hit the Sverdlov defense plant in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, killing three and leaving anther two injured. A regional law enforcement source told TASS that some ammonal explosive had gone off in one of the plant’s workshops.

The Sverdlov plant is the biggest producer of industrial explosives, detonators and booster leads for the mining industry.