Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Explosion rocks Russian defense plant leaving three dead, and three missing

Emergencies
August 31, 12:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The blast sparked a fire, engulfing an area of 100 square meters

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. An explosion has hit the Sverdlov defense plant in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, killing three and leaving another three missing, a regional law enforcement source told TASS.

"According to preliminary reports, the explosion killed three and left another two injured. Besides, three people are missing," the source said.

He added that some ammonal explosive had gone off in one of the plant’s workshops. "A technological process disruption is believed to have caused the explosion," the source said, adding that "a fire broke out after the blast, engulfing an area of 100 square meters." Firefighters are working at the scene.

"The blaze has been categorized as a three-alarm fire," the source said.

The Sverdlov plant is the biggest producer of industrial explosives, detonators and booster leads for the mining industry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow urges Washington not to stand up for ‘outrageous wards’ at Sea of Azov
2
Explosion rocks Russian defense plant leaving three dead, and three missing
3
Press review: How Trump’s Arab NATO will affect Russia and US may punish India over S-400s
4
Russia to supply radar for protecting nuclear power plant in Pakistan
5
Russia’s Northern Fleet testing new military equipment in Arctic
6
Lavrov says terrorists’ use of Idlib for attacks on Russian, Syrian troops unacceptable
7
Lavrov plans to discuss energy and conflicts in Africa with Foreign Minister of Eritrea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT