Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two more Federal Penitentiary Service employees detained for using force against prisoners

Emergencies
August 29, 12:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

While a group of convicts was running along the corridor, the employees inflicted multiple blows to the convicts with their hands, legs and rubber batons, according to the investigation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Metelitsa/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee has detained two more employees of the Directorate for the Yaroslavl Region of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS) under the charges of using force against prisoners, the Russian Investigative Committee press service told TASS.

"The investigators have found that on November 29, 2016, scheduled security procedures were carried out in correctional facility number 1 of the Directorate for the Yaroslavl Region of the Federal Penitentiary Service involving employees of correctional facility number 8. While a group of convicts was running along the corridor, the employees of the specified correctional facilities inflicted multiple blows to the convicts with their hands, legs and rubber batons," the Investigative Committee reported.

Read also

Prison brutality: Six Russian corrections officers arrested for battering inmate

Employees of correctional facility number 8 Sardor Ziyabov and Dmitry Nikitinko were detained on suspicion of committing these crimes. The investigators filed a request to place them into custody as a pre-trial restriction.

Reports of tortures in the Yaroslavl correctional facility in the summer 2017 were published on the website of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper on July 20. The text was followed by 10-minute footage, which had been sent by lawyers from the Public Verdict foundation. The footage shows people dressed as FPS officers beating and insulting a man. According to the Public Verdict lawyers, it is prisoner Yevgeny Makarov.

The regional Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over abuse of authority based on media reports. On July 24, the case on the tortures was submitted to the central office of the Russian Investigative Committee.

As a result 17 employees of the Yaroslavl correctional facility were removed from their positions. Zavolzhsky Court in the Yaroslavl Region arrested 11 perpetrators under the case. One of them is staying under house arrest for health reasons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin suggests raising retirement age to 60 for women, 65 for men
2
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group holds drills in Mediterranean
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
5
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
6
Diplomat slams report on meeting between US, Syrian special services as ‘fake news’
7
Aeroflot’s CEO gets re-elected
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT