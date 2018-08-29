Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Four sailors from Russian vessel detained in South Korea

Emergencies
August 29, 10:04 UTC+3

The detained crew members have been sent to a pre-trial detention center

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, August 29. /TASS/. South Korea’s police detained four Russian sailors from the Polladiy vessel for trying to leave the Busan port without the authorities’ permission, Russian Consul Roman Bykov said on Wednesday.

"Four crew members have been detained, including the ship owner, the captain, a senior mechanic and one of sailors," Bykov said, adding that they have been accused of putting up resistance to police.

The detained crew members have been sent to a pre-trial detention center. The remaining 10 crew members are onboard the vessel, which is on the berth.

According to the Consul, Polladiy has debt to a South Korean company, which had repaired the vessel, and also has to pay an environmental fine for spilled fuel.

The tanker, owned by Daltrans company and registered in Vladivostok, was detained in the Busan port over wage arrears. Early on Wednesday, it tried to leave South Korea without registering the departure and ignored the authorities’ demand to return to the port. The vessel was detained by the Coast Guard.

