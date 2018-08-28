Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Unidentified aircraft intersects commercial air paths near Vladivostok

Emergencies
August 28, 16:34 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

No orders for interception were issued and the intruder plane simply flew away, a source told TASS

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, August 28. /TASS/. An unidentified foreign aircraft intersected commercial air paths to the south of Vladivostok on Tuesday but the Russian Air Force did not scramble its jets for interception, a source at the zonal center of the Unified Air Traffic Control System told TASS.

The center is located in the city of Khabarovsk.

"This was an unidentified foreign aircraft," he said. "It appeared at a mandatory reporting point several kilometers away from the coastline. Commercial air paths cross the area. No orders for interception were issued and the intruder plane simply flew away."

The press service of Russia’s Eastern Military District and the State Border Department for the Primorsky [Maritime] region declined to comment on the incident.

