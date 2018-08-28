Russian vessel detained by South Korean Coast Guard

VLADIVOSTOK, August 28. /TASS/. South Korea’s Coast Guard detained Russian vessel Polladiy with 15 crew members onboard for leaving the Busan port without permission, the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok told TASS on Tuesday.

The tanker, owned by Daltrans company and registered in Vladivostok, was detained in the southern part of the Sea of Japan at 5:40 a.m. local time when it as leaving the Korea Strait. "Now it is being towed by a patrol ship to the Busan port which it had left without registering the departure," a spokesman said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok has been notified about the situation.

Back in late June, eight crew members of the Polladiy tanker complained about not receiving their salary for five months. Most wage arrears to the tune of 250,000 rubles ($3,700) were later paid. In August, five sailors asked the trade union to help them return to Russia and receive their salary in full.