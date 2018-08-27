Eye in the sky: Russian senior lost in woods rescued with help of satellite footage

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Satellite footage provided by the Russian Space Systems company (part of Roscosmos) helped volunteers from the Liza Alert search and rescue team to pinpoint and save a senior citizen lost in the taiga woods in the Irkutsk Region, the company’s website informs.

On August 5, an elderly gentleman left his house and then vanished. For the next 12 days, volunteers put great effort into searching for the missing pensioner using general maps, but to no avail. The rescue team then made a request to the Terra Tech company (part of Roscosmos), asking them to provide up-to-date footage in order to study all existing roads in the area. "The satellite footage significantly sped up the work of rescue teams and helped pinpoint the missing person in a timely manner," the Russian Space Systems representatives stated.

"We saw many new roads and paths not indicated on regular maps. The satellite images made our whereabouts in the forest much easier, and boosted the efficiency of the search and rescue operation. We managed to get much farther than expected. As a result, the old-timer was saved," said Oleg Leonov, the Liza Alert team coordinator.

The remote-sensing satellites Electro-L, Meteor-M, Resurs-P, and Kanopus-V form part of the Russian Space Systems orbital network.