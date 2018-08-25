Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lada vessel unloaded at South African port, no claims against ship owner - source

Emergencies
August 25, 21:24 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Everything is going on a regular mode," a representative for the vessel’s owner said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, August 25. /TASS/. The Lada bulk carrier has moored at a South African port and unloaded containers; the port has no claims against the ship owner, a representative for the vessel’s owner told TASS.

"[The vessel] moored and unloaded. An ordinary examination of the vessel is underway, and then we’ll move on. Everything is going on a regular mode," the source said.

The port’s supervision service is currently examining the vessel’s state, the source said. "It may end this evening or tomorrow morning, and then we’ll move on," he said, confirming that the port has no claims against the ship owner over the cargos. The representative for the ship owner noted that the Russian consular employee is not present at the vessel’s examination by the port supervision service.

"Our consul isn’t there, because there are no grounds for it yet; we haven’t received any documents so far," he said.

After the end of the examination procedure the vessel will go to Nigeria’s shore for subsequent unloading and then will proceed to a US port. "This is a transit, interim, stop; then we’ll go on, and we’ll have several more ports of unloading," the company added.

The ship owner, based in St. Petersburg, refuted the reports that South Africa’s police had arrested the Russian vessel Lada in Port Elizabeth, claiming that it allegedly contained "hazardous cargo." The company highlighted that the "cargo aboard the vessel is legal" and that the US authorities granted a permission for its delivery to the ship owner.

The Lada vessel, which is carrying 10 people on board, was built in 2000 in Bulgaria and is Russia-registered, with a home port in St. Petersburg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
2
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
3
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
5
Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show
6
Ukrainian troops attacked DPR shielding with international combat engineers - Agency
7
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT