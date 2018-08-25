Three Russians, injured in helicopter accident in Tajikistan, remain in Dushanbe hospital

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Three Russian mountain climbers, injured when their helicopter crash-landed in Tajikistan, still remain in a hospital in the country’s capital, Dushanbe, the Russian embassy in Tajikistan has said in a statement.

"Three Russian athletes still remain in Dushanbe," the embassy said, adding that one of them still remains in intensive care. "According to doctors, all patients gradually recover, but all of them still require special care."

Another Russian citizen was discharged from hospital and flew to Moscow, where he is set to continue his treatment.

The embassy thanked the Tajik government, rescuers and doctors for helping the injured Russians.

A Russian Mil Mi-8 helicopter carrying 15 mountaineers and three crew members crash landed in Tajikistan in mid-August. In addition to 13 Russians, there was one Belarusian citizen and one Spanish national among the climbers. Three Russian mountaineers and two crew members, citizens of Tajikistan, were killed, while thirteen people were injured. According to preliminary data and the flight engineer’s evidence, the accident was caused by poor weather conditions.