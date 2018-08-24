Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian serviceman dies in Vladimir Region trying to rescue his comrade-in-arms

Emergencies
August 24, 21:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A soldier has drowned trying to rescue his comrade-in-arms during combat training in the Vladimir Region in central Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A soldier has drowned trying to rescue his comrade-in-arms during combat training in the Vladimir Region in central Russia. The young man will be recommended for a decoration posthumously, the press service of Russia’s Western Military District told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Russian serviceman drowns during drills in central Russia — source

A source in the local emergencies service earlier told TASS that a soldier had drowned in the Oka River. According to local media, the incident, which left a 18-year-old soldier dead, occurred in the vicinity of the city of Murom.

"On August 23, 2018, an incident occurred during combat training in the Oka River, a military serviceman drowned," the press service said.

According to the press service, a military serviceman lost his balance during combat training and fell into the water. "Another soldier, without hesitation, jumped into the river and pushed him to the surface of the water. While trying to rescue his comrade-in-arms, he suffocated in water. Attempts were made to rescue him, but, unfortunately, to no avail," the press service added.

The military serviceman will be posthumously recommended for an award for rescuing his comrade-in-arms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
2
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
3
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
5
Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show
6
Ukrainian troops attacked DPR shielding with international combat engineers - Agency
7
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT