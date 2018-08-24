Russian serviceman dies in Vladimir Region trying to rescue his comrade-in-arms

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A soldier has drowned trying to rescue his comrade-in-arms during combat training in the Vladimir Region in central Russia. The young man will be recommended for a decoration posthumously, the press service of Russia’s Western Military District told reporters on Friday.

A source in the local emergencies service earlier told TASS that a soldier had drowned in the Oka River. According to local media, the incident, which left a 18-year-old soldier dead, occurred in the vicinity of the city of Murom.

"On August 23, 2018, an incident occurred during combat training in the Oka River, a military serviceman drowned," the press service said.

According to the press service, a military serviceman lost his balance during combat training and fell into the water. "Another soldier, without hesitation, jumped into the river and pushed him to the surface of the water. While trying to rescue his comrade-in-arms, he suffocated in water. Attempts were made to rescue him, but, unfortunately, to no avail," the press service added.

The military serviceman will be posthumously recommended for an award for rescuing his comrade-in-arms.